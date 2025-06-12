Now that warm weather has arrived, you can tackle a series of outdoor projects that you couldn’t do during the winter. Cleaning the gutters is one of the chores that should be on your spring to-do list.

Protect Your Home From Damage

If water is unable to pass through the gutters, it can cause a host of problems. Water can seep under roofing shingles, cascade over the top and sides of gutters, damage siding, form puddles on the ground, make a mess of the landscaping, damage your house’s foundation, and leak into the basement.

Gutters that are clogged with wet leaves can become so heavy that they can sag, or even fall from the house. Sagging or falling gutters can also damage the roof and siding. Cleaning the gutters regularly is a simple and effective way to avoid these issues.

Make Sure Water Can Flow through the Gutters

Your area might see a lot of rain during the spring and summer. Your gutters must be able to handle it. The gutters won’t be able to carry water away from your house if they’re clogged with things like leaves and pine needles.

With a thorough spring cleaning, your gutters will be ready for the rainy season. Even if you cleaned the gutters in the fall, it will be a good idea to clean them again in the spring to get rid of pollen and other debris that has accumulated since the last cleaning.

You have to worry about more than just debris from trees clogging your gutters. Birds, rodents, and insects often seek shelter and security inside gutters. They build nests that can clog gutters and cause water to get backed up.

If animals or insects take up residence inside your gutters, your roof, siding, foundation, and landscaping can be impacted. During a gutter cleaning, any nests will be removed so you won’t have to worry about a problem the next time it rains.

Have a Professional Clean and Inspect Your Gutters

Some homeowners clean and maintain their gutters themselves, but it’s a messy and dangerous job. If you don’t have the appropriate training and equipment, you’ll be better off hiring a professional so you don’t get hurt or accidentally damage the gutters or your roof or siding.

There’s another advantage to having a contractor clean your gutters. A professional will be on the lookout for signs of damage, such as holes or sections that are cracked, sagging, or leaking. When those problems are in their early stages, they can be easy to miss, but someone who regularly performs home repairs and maintenance will be able to spot signs that something is wrong and will know what to do about it.