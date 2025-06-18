Excellent design is not solely visual; it should appeal to all the senses. The homes that feel the best delight the eye, as well as your sense of smell, sound, touch, and overall mood. Summer is perfect for resetting your interior spaces to reflect the season’s lightness, freshness, and natural beauty. By intentionally layering scents, textures, and seasonal color palettes, you can create a multisensory experience that feels as luxurious as it looks. Here’s how to refresh and inspire your home this summer by designing for the senses.

Summer scents

Scent can instantly transport you to another point in time. A fragrance can remind you of your favorite coastal vacation, childhood summer, or grandmother’s sunroom. Selecting a scent means deciding whether your home will smell like a tranquil sea breeze, a walk through Mediterranean gardens, or a sunlit citrus grove.

Signature summer scent inspiration:

Neroli // orange blossom: Evokes the elegance of a European summer estate

Sea salt // vetiver: Clean, crisp, and gender-neutral with a whisper of coastal air.

Fig leaf // green tea: Earthy and sophisticated, ideal for modern interiors.

Lavender // white cedar: Lightly floral with grounding woody undertones.

Summer glow-up:

Invest in high-quality diffusers for subtle, long-lasting fragrance

Use different scents in different zones. For example, citrus in the kitchen, lavender in the bedroom, oceanic notes in living spaces

Rotate out heavier winter scents to keep the experience seasonally aligned.

Cooling textiles

Summer calls for a tactile shift. Heavy velvets and wools feel stifling in the heat, while lighter, breathable materials enhance comfort and aesthetics.

Here are summer-inspired textiles to bring into your home this season:

Linen is ideal for slipcovers, drapery, and throw pillows and blankets. It’s breathable and effortlessly elegant.

Lightweight cotton is great for bedding and casual accent pieces, to add a crisp, fresh touch.

Rattan and cane will add subtle texture and organic warmth to furniture or accessories.

Cool stone and ceramic, like marble, travertine, and glazed pottery will lend a cooling effect to countertops, coffee tables, or decorative objects.

Summer glow-up:

Swap out throw blankets and pillow covers for breezy linen or chambray options.

Consider a jute or flat-weave rug to replace wool or shag options during warmer months.

To engage touch and add visual depth, bring in tactile elements like handwoven baskets, ceramic vessels, or textured planters.

Light-reflecting color palettes

Summer color is about brightness and balance. The most craveable spaces layer soft, sun-washed tones with grounded neutrals for a palette that’s as refined as it is refreshing.

Summer-inspired color palettes:

Smoky blue // ivory // sandstone: A coastal-inspired combination that feels elevated and timeless.

Pale sage // linen white // warm taupe: Earthy and elegant, perfect for transitional or modern spaces

Terracotta // shell pink // ecru: Soft warmth with a Mediterranean flair.

Buttercream // chalk // natural wood: Understated luxury with a nod to Scandinavian minimalism.

Summer glow-up:

Repaint a space in a soft, neutral, or pale hue to lighten a room instantly.

Introduce seasonal colors through artwork, floral arrangements, or decorative books.

Replace dark or jewel-toned accessories with lighter ceramics, textiles, or glassware to reflect more light

Integrate natural light and airflow

Temperature and light are important aspects of your home’s sensory experience. Incorporate the season’s natural warmth and lightness to create a home that feels as light and airy as it looks.

Summer glow-up:

Sheer drapes in natural linen allow for privacy while softening sunlight.

Open windows during cooler hours to invite breeze and amplify summer scents.

Add mirrors strategically to reflect light and give spaces an open, airy feel.

Luxury living is intentional. Designing for the senses will help you experience the change of

seasons inside your home, as well as outside. Summer means shedding the heavy layers of winter and embracing lightness, ease, and beauty.