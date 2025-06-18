You want the best in home design and a comfortable lifestyle. But every savvy homeowner knows that comfortable living means incorporating sustainable living. This summer, you can maintain an easy lifestyle while lowering your energy bills without compromising your accustomed comforts. Here are several ways to enjoy a comfortable summer at home while keeping an energy-efficient footprint.

Zone the cooling

Cooling every square inch of a home is inefficient. If your HVAC system supports zoning (or can be upgraded), divide your home into zones based on usage. For example, cool the primary suite and living areas during the day and guest or office spaces only as needed.

Utility tip: Install smart thermostats (like Ecobee or Nest) in each zone and program them for occupancy patterns. Some high-end systems can learn your habits and adjust in real time.

Invest in motorized window treatments

Sunlight streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows is beautiful, but it can also turn your home into a greenhouse. Motorized shades or smart blinds are both beautiful and energy-efficient. Program the window treatments to lower during peak sun hours to block UV rays and reduce indoor temperatures, minimizing the need for air conditioning.

Utility tip: Choose UV-blocking sheer fabrics that allow light without the heat.

Use ceiling fans to complement the air conditioning

If your home has high ceilings, it can trap heat. Discreet ceiling fans in bedrooms, kitchens, and covered outdoor spaces can lower the perceived temperature by four to six degrees. This allows you to raise your A/C settings without sacrificing comfort.

Utility tip: A smart ceiling that blends into your ceiling will enhance aesthetics while offering smart controls and energy efficiency.

Seal and insulate hidden energy leaks

Even the most beautiful homes have inefficiencies. Conduct an energy audit to find leaks around doors, windows, attic spaces, or recessed lighting. Insulating attic hatches, adding door sweeps, and upgrading weatherstripping can save significant energy over time.

Utility tip: Use insulated drapery for French doors and large windows for beauty and thermal benefits.

Incorporate smart home automation

Smart home systems can enable you to sync lighting, HVAC, and shades to optimize energy usage based on time of day, weather, and occupancy.

Utility tip: Program your system to turn off ambient lighting and adjust cooling when a room is unoccupied for more than 15 minutes.

Take care of your HVAC system

Schedule bi-annual HVAC system tune-ups, replace filters monthly during peak use, and ensure clean and leak-free ducts. A top-quality, high-performance HVAC system will run more efficiently and last longer.

Utility tip: Ask your service provider about variable-speed air handlers or geothermal cooling systems for long-term sustainability.

Maximize your outdoor living space.

If you’ve invested in a beautiful patio, covered veranda, or poolside cabana, make it part of your summer lifestyle. Spending more time outdoors in shaded, breezy areas naturally reduces your indoor cooling demands.

Utility tip: Add misting systems, retractable awnings, or outdoor ceiling fans to create naturally cool zones.

Upgrade to energy-efficient appliances and fixtures

From high-end refrigerators to luxury dishwashers and washers, premium appliances offer excellent energy ratings without sacrificing performance. Look for the ENERGY STAR label when replacing or upgrading.

Utility tip: Replace incandescent or halogen bulbs with LED alternatives throughout the home. They emit less heat and use a fraction of the energy.

Intentional, intelligent living can create the most comfortable at-home living experience.