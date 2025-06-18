As summer begins, it’s the perfect time to reassess your living spaces. Conduct an intentional edit instead of a frantic purge as you do this seasonal edit. Decluttering isn’t only about minimalism. It’s about clarity, functionality, and maintaining a home where every item supports your thoughtfully curated lifestyle. Here’s how to approach your summer decluttering thoughtfully and efficiently so your home feels lighter, fresher, and ready for the season ahead.

Give items new life

Your household likely has accumulated items that are in excellent condition but no longer fit your aesthetic or needs. As you assess the items in your home that have outlived their purpose in your space and are gently used but still beautiful, help these items live on by donating them.

Items to donate may include:

Seasonal clothing that no longer suits your style. Linen pieces, summer sandals, and designer swimwear in good condition can be of great value to local charities.

Children’s gear and toys, such as outgrown bikes, water tables, or beach wagons in good condition. These items are in high demand by families preparing for summer.

Home accessories like throw pillows, lamps, and barware that feel dated in your space but still have life in them.

Set aside for later

Storing items isn’t just about boxing up what you’re not ready to let go of. It’s about strategic rotation. Like your wardrobe, your home should reflect the season it’s in. In the summer, this means creating a light, bright, and functional space made for summer living. Selecting aesthetic bins will create a cohesive, intentional look in your closets or utility spaces. Label the containers with cohesive tags for a clean finish.

Items to store may include:

Heavy textiles and layers: Wool throws, velvet cushions, and faux fur rugs can be stored in breathable containers with cedar blocks to preserve freshness.

Seasonal décor: Rotate out spring floral stems, Easter accessories, or cold-weather candles to make space for breezier summer accents.

School memorabilia and kids’ art: Designate a labeled portfolio or archival box for each child. Avoid cluttering surfaces with year-end papers and projects.

Know when it’s time to let go

Knowing when it’s time to let go is essential. Even the most curated homes benefit from the occasional cleanse of items beyond repair or irrelevant to your design aesthetic or lifestyle.

Items to toss or recycle may include:

Sun-damaged outdoor items: Worn cushions, broken planters, or faded flags can diminish your exterior’s appeal. Replace with fresh, quality pieces.

Expired or ineffective products: Sunscreen past its date, last year’s bug spray, or dried-out pool toys belong in the bin.

Tech and cords: Go through your junk drawers and office. Old chargers, single earbuds, and mystery cables can be recycled through e-waste services.

Create summer-ready zones

Once you’ve edited your belongings, focus on intentional resetting. This means styling your spaces with summer in mind.

Zones to create may include: