In a beautifully appointed home, every square foot matters. This even includes the spaces you pass through. Your home’s entryway is more than just a transitional space. Without realizing it, this area sets the tone for the entire house. During the summer, this space has the unique opportunity to reflect warmth, ease, and sophistication the moment the front door opens. With a few intentional updates, your summer entryway can become a beacon of summer. Here are summer entryway styling secrets to create a light, fresh, and functional space.

Start with a statement

The focal point of any space becomes the visual anchor. In an entryway, the focal point can make a first impression and give a peek into the rest of the home’s aesthetic. To make your entryway summer-ready, opt for large-scale artwork with seasonal themes. This may mean abstract coastal landscapes, botanicals, or sun-drenched color palettes in soft blues, warm neutrals, and gold. Pieces like a sculptural metallic mirror or a woven frame add light and visual depth. These pieces can be perfect for expanding petite spaces or brightening the area.

Summer styling tip: Swap in seasonal art or rotate existing pieces to keep the space feeling fresh. Store your winter artwork safely, and use summer selections as part of your home’s larger seasonal rhythm.

Refresh with texture

Summer calls for tactile ease. Replace heavy or dark elements with lighter, breathable materials that evoke a sense of airiness and movement. A woven jute or seagrass rug instantly adds coastal texture and stands up beautifully to sandy or dusty summer traffic. Or, replace a dark console runner with a handwoven linen or cotton fabric in a neutral or lighter tone. Add a bowl or tray made from stone, whitewashed wood, or ceramic for a final element for keys and essentials.

Summer styling tip: Custom upholstery on your entry bench in a washed linen or indoor-outdoor performance fabric ensures durability without compromising design.

Incorporate seasonal greenery

Nothing says summer like fresh, living energy at the door. Plants and florals breathe life into a space and can be a subtle cue to relax. You can display a tall statement plant, like a fiddle-leaf fig or olive tree, in a stone or terracotta planter. Or, style fresh-cut florals like peonies, hydrangeas, or dahlias in a crystal or ceramic vase on the console table. Dried grasses, branches, or palm leaves in sculptural vessels are another way to create low-maintenance elegance.

Summer styling tip: Choose one impactful arrangement rather than cluttering the space with several smaller plants. This maintains visual calm and sophistication.

Curate summer accents

Your entry console is prime real estate for seasonal styling. Think of it as your summer mood board. What objects evoke the feeling you want guests and your family to have when they arrive?

Here are some accents that may appeal to you:

A scented candle in a summery fragrance, like citrus, floral, or sea breeze.

A coffee table book with a coastal, travel, or garden theme.

A sculptural accent like a glass orb, driftwood piece, or stone object for grounding balance.

Summer styling tip: Style the surface with three to five objects. Group items in odd numbers and vary height and scale for visual interest.

Create a glow

Summer entryways should glow even after the sun has set. Natural light is ideal, but layered lighting creates a warm welcome when that’s limited. Swap out too-cool light bulbs for soft white or to enhance brightness without the harshness. Add a small accent lamp with a rattan or fabric shade for texture and glow. You can also install wall sconces with dimmers for architectural interest and ambient control.

Summer styling tip: If you don’t have a nearby outlet, style your console table with a cordless lamp with a summer-inspired shade. Or, if you want to avoid electrical work, select cordless sconces with rechargeable light bulbs.