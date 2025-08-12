Moving is stressful, and changing locations can be intimidating if you don’t know anyone in your new area. Getting to know your neighbors can provide meaningful connections as well as holding practical importance for safety and neighborhood security. If you are moving and would like to place your best foot forward, these ideas can help you get to know your new neighbors and hopefully stand as the stepping stone for lasting connections.

Keep it Simple

In today’s busy times, many neighbors simply get too caught up in their day-to-day schedules to stop by and say hello to the newbies in the area. For this reason, it can be helpful to simply take the first step, keep things simple, and introduce yourself. If the neighborhood is full of families or busy career-oriented adults, you may not garner as much interest with a formal party or event, but a simple knock on the door or a handwritten card with your name, address, and contact info can be a thoughtful way to say hello. Keeping things simple—but friendly—can set the tone and ensure that your new neighbors won’t hesitate to say hi when you pass by or let you know if your garage door is open late one night.

Through a Driveway Hangout

If a full housewarming party feels like too much when you’re in the throes of unpacking, invite everyone to drop by and say hi one evening or afternoon outside. Set out chairs, lemonade, and a few snacks or a simple meal option like hot dogs on the grill. It’s a great way to get to know anyone available, and being outdoors means people are more likely to stop by for a short time without feeling obligated to stay for a long event. If a simple outdoor hangout feels too intimidating, make it a yard sale and invite the neighbors to stop by and enjoy snacks. It can give everyone something to do while visiting, which can take off the pressure.

Join the Neighborhood Groups

Whether your neighborhood has a neighborhood watch, HOA, community meetings, or simply has an online group where everyone posts information, opting to get involved in any one of these ways can ensure you’re making key connections. If your street doesn’t have a formal neighborhood group, see if they’re on apps like Nextdoor, Facebook community groups, or even local subreddits so you can all pass along helpful reminders and info. If there isn’t a group currently, consider drumming up interest and starting it yourself!