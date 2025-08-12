Between summer drought regulations and simply avoiding a high water bill, there are a lot of reasons why you might be considering ways to cut down on your water usage. If your water bill feels too high, there may be some sneaky ways you’re wasting water without even realizing it. Thankfully, knowledge is half the battle. Be on the lookout for these surprising ways you might be wasting water at home so you can keep that bill low in the future.

Ignoring Leaky Toilets

We all know to look for leaky pipes or dripping faucets. These issues tend to be resolved quickly because they can cause excessive damage and often tend to be loud enough to be heard. You may be surprised to learn that a silent leak in the toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water per day. Luckily, it’s very easy to discover if this might be your issue. A few drops of food coloring in the tank can help you test for unnoticed leaks.

Hand Washing to Avoid the Dishwasher

A full load of dishes seems like the most efficient way to use your water rather than running a half load. However, with modern dishwashers, this is no longer the case. Many dishwashers will sense the number of dishes or have options for small or eco settings. Alternatively, opting to hand wash a small load of dishes so that you don’t have to use the dishwasher can use more water. Since dishwashers have developed very efficient water usage cleaning options, the human touch may actually be less efficient.

Midday Lawn Watering

If you’re hoping to keep your lawn fresh and green throughout the hot summer months, you may be tempted to water it frequently. If deprioritizing lawn care in the summer or opting for xeriscaping or hardscaping options isn’t for you, be sure to water intelligently. Avoid watering any plants at midday when the water is likely to evaporate quickly. Get the most bang for your buck by watering in the morning or late evening. It’s better for your grass and a more efficient use of your water. Additionally, remember that not all plants need daily watering. Check soil moisture first, and consider drought-tolerant landscaping.

Using the Garbage Disposal in Excess

Your garbage disposal needs water to run effectively. If you continually find yourself using it for your everyday scraps, it may be time to consider composting instead. Composting prevents waste, reduces water usage associated with garbage disposals, and provides a way to maintain a healthy yard.