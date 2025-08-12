Your home fixtures and appliances all have a projected lifespan, and while sometimes you cannot prevent a repair or replacement sooner than expected, there are ways to mitigate the risk. Regular maintenance and caring for these items well can ensure you don’t face an expensive issue.

Putting Off HVAC Services

Annual HVAC servicing can be indisputably helpful when it comes to keeping their lifespan as long as possible. Schedule a service and check each year so you’re not left in the cold—or heat when the season’s weather causes your HVAC to work extra hard. A regular maintenance check can ensure you don’t have to deal with an emergency call during inclement weather.

Forgetting to Clean Fridge Condenser Coils

Cleaning your fridge doesn’t mean simply removing expired leftovers. A good fridge cleaning maintains the fridge inside and out. Don’t forget to clean the refrigerator coils; they tend to gather dust and debris (more so if you have pets that shed), and this debris can accumulate over time. Keeping your fridge operating at its best and ensuring it lasts as long as possible will require cleaning these coils regularly to ensure your appliance isn’t overworking to compensate for the dust.

Neglecting Lint Removal on the Dryer

Some appliance or fixture mistakes in your home simply lead to a need for replacement sooner than needed. Neglecting lint removal can be an extreme fire hazard. It can not only cost you your dryer, but your home or even your life. Unfortunately, too many homeowners forget that the lint trap in the dryer isn’t the only spot where lint can accumulate. The dryer vent can gather lint over time and can be a dangerous fire hazard. Be sure to properly clean it yourself, or hire out the job to a pro.

Not Replacing Hood Range Filters

Your hood range filter is often forgotten. If you rarely (or never) have replaced your hood range filters, now is the time! Your hood range is responsible for keeping your kitchen clean and odor-free, but this filter is often overlooked. Homeowners should be replacing the filter every 6-8 months, or if your filter is reusable, be sure to wash it occasionally to remove grease and other food particles.

Ignoring Your Water Heater

Don’t ignore your water heater until it has an issue. Water heaters need to be flushed so that their sediment is removed annually for best use. Ignoring this task can cause it to leak or break sooner than it should, so don’t ignore this chore.