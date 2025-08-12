Tidy and organized people have a few clever secrets up their sleeves; they tend to purge clutter, yes, but they attempt to avoid its build-up in general. If you want to be more organized and have less clutter, there are a few common clutter mistakes you should avoid in your home.

Avoid “Just in Case” Duplicates

Unless it’s a small item that continually needs to be replaced, think lightbulbs or batteries. Keeping a duplicate “just in case” you’ll need it down the road is likely a bad use of space and will lead to clutter pile-ups. Instead, donate your extras and know that you can always get a replacement in the future if you truly need it. In the meantime, your extras won’t be taking up valuable real estate.

Remember That Sharing is Caring

An excess of clutter is common in a world where it’s all too easy to buy new items at the click of a button; however, we may not all need an electric balloon pump. For items that you will only use a few times a year, consider borrowing from a friend, finding it at a thrift store, or checking with your local library to see if they have a shared collection of items. You’re likely to find a lot of what you need is available if you ask; just be sure to return the favor so your friends and family can keep clutter from their homes, too.

Understand That Organizing and Decluttering are Different

Clutterbugs often get caught up in the mess and decide they need to reorganize. Organizing might make your space feel tidy for a time, but in an overstuffed home, there’s no doubt it will be unmanageable quickly. Avoid buying new bins to organize and just reduce the belongings in your home. You’ll be grateful to have fewer items to put away, and you’ll be surprised how much longer everything stays organized when there’s enough space to put everything away effectively.

Avoid Keeping Items for a Future You

Keeping items for a future you is a recipe for disaster. One day—when you have the time—you plan to take a painting class and finally use those art supplies. Sometime soon, you’re going to buckle down and fit back into those jeans. Realistically, keeping items for a life you don’t currently live doesn’t make sense. For now, they are just taking up space and serving to guilt you along the way.