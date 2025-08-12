Summer can have everyone feeling like they need to reach deep into their pocketbooks to pay for those high energy bills. Unfortunately, many homeowners turn to seemingly-helpful hacks to try to keep their homes cool without wasting energy, and sadly, many of these habits actually backfire. Be sure to avoid these summer energy-saving habits that backfire, and learn what to do instead.

Completely Turning Off the A/C

It’s natural for us to want to save on that AC bill when summer heat arrives, and it makes sense not to use energy when you’re out of the house. However, avoid turning off your air conditioning completely during the day. Instead of saving energy, this forces your system to work overtime to cool the house down when you return, and this energy surge often uses more electricity. What should you do instead? Set your temperature to a steady, hotter-than-normal setting (usually referred to as eco-mode by some thermostat manufacturers). This ensures you’re not using as much power while you’re away, but it’s much easier to get it up to a comfortable temperature once you arrive home.

Closing Vents in Unused Rooms

It may feel sensible to close the vents in guest rooms or spaces that you don’t frequent during a workweek. However, depending on your cooling setup, this can unintentionally disrupt the airflow and increase pressure in your HVAC system. Particularly a risk with central air setups, this well-meaning habit may reduce efficiency and strain the system. When in doubt, ask your installer or local servicer what they recommend for your system. Instead of closing off the vents completely, simply ensure that all doors to rooms you don’t frequently access are shut.

Using Dated Appliances

Using an appliance that was installed years ago may feel like a cost-cutting option, but with the energy-efficient and Energy Star options available on the market today, you may find that you are missing out on some significant savings. If you are continually finding yourself shocked at your high energy bill, it may be time to start reevaluating the appliances around your home. Buying efficient appliances reduces your energy consumption and saves you money every month on your electric bill, regardless of the season.

Leaving Your Fans On

A common mistake is to leave your fans on even when you’re not in the room. Fans circulate air to cool people, not the ambient temperature, so there’s no benefit to using the fan when no one is around. Instead, save on your energy bill by only turning on the ceiling or standing fans when you’re using the space.