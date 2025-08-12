Gadgets can be incredibly helpful throughout your home, but the wrong purchases can lead to unnecessary clutter. This is especially true in your kitchen, where thousands of options exist that promise time-savings and healthy meals with little clean up. Unfortunately, many kitchen gadgets tend to be one-use and don’t offer enough utility to be worth the cupboard space. If you want to avoid clutter, but still would like a handful of helpful tools at your disposal, these top kitchen gadgets are sure to make cooking easier.

Veggie Chopper and Spiralizer

If you love to cook, but food prep isn’t your favorite, a veggie chopper and spiralizer may be just the tool you need. Designed to make peeling veggies, creating veggie noodles, or quickly dicing veggies as easy as possible, a combo gadget can make veggie-heavy meals like soups or omelets faster than ever to prepare.

Mini Food Processor

Ready to grate cheese, finely dice veggies, or make delicious sauces without taking up too much counter or storage space? A mini food processor has the power and usefulness of its larger counterpart, while having the added advantage of being cheaper and easier to store. Make pesto, guacamole, or a small holiday cheese ball without facing dishes that take up your whole sink.

Electric Griddle

If your stovetop doesn’t include a griddle, you might be missing out on ample cookspace. An electric griddle can ensure that prepping meals for the whole family doesn’t take all morning. Whether you’re cooking pancakes for a crowd, need the extra surface area for multiple burgers, or a large stir fry, you’re sure to appreciate the ease and speed that an electric griddle provides.

Clip-On Strainer

A clip-on strainer makes one-pot meals a breeze. Make pasta and strain the water without the need to transfer anything into a colander and back into the pot. Clip-on strainers also take up half the space in the cupboard, making them an efficient use of space.

Can Colander

Whether you need to drain canned beans and lentils or you want to remove the excess water from your canned tuna, a can colander makes the job simple. A dishwasher-safe mini colander tool is the perfect size to slip on the end of your can, meaning no need to dirty a large colander.