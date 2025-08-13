Updating your home is something the whole family can get involved in, and kids often want to help with your upgrades. Unfortunately, many projects are not safe or easy for kids to participate in. If you’re making house updates, getting your children involved in strategic areas is key to guarantee safety, ensure the end result looks great, and allow kids to feel a true sense of accomplishment.

Build and Paint a Planter Box

For an outdoor project full of fun, task your kids with boosting the home’s curb appeal. Building a planter box is easy for most ages with supervision and a little extra help here and there. For older children or teens, this project is one they can likely tackle from start to finish on their own. Gather the tools and materials and let them build away. When it’s time to paint, the adults can choose the best accent color for your home, but everyone can help with the painting process. When that’s all done? Allow the builders to select the flowers to plant inside. This will enable kids to have a sense of autonomy while ensuring that whatever they choose is sure to look great.

Assemble New Furniture

Have any new projects that will require new furniture? If you are hoping to assemble a simple chair or bookshelf, kids can help. Hand them the allen wrench and let them assist with the new project. They’ll feel incredibly proud to have a new furniture item in the room and know that they helped make it happen.

Make Custom Light Switch Covers

Want to give your kids a project that can be all their own? Buy light switch covers and paint markers and let your kids express their creativity. This inexpensive upgrade will add character to any room or allow your kids to express their personal style in their bedrooms. Ask them to do themed light covers throughout the home. Think fruit motifs for the kitchen or rubber ducks and soap bubbles for the bathroom. With the right creativity the possibilities are endless.

Add a Chalkboard Wall or Door

Painting a whole room can be a lot of commitment for a child, but selecting one wall or even a door to paint can add depth and fun to the space. If that accent paint color happens to be chalkboard paint? The fun is nonstop. Choose a color that will brighten a playroom or child’s bedroom and get to work. When the project ends, they can keep customizing the space with doodles and games of tic-tac-toe only to erase it and start again. Having a large indoor chalkboard means you’ll have the perfect rainy day activity for your kids year-round.