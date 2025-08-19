Homeowners insurance can pay to rebuild your house if it’s destroyed and replace belongings that are damaged, destroyed or stolen.

Review your policy every year and make sure that it fits your current needs.

If you’ve made interior or exterior upgrades, you might need additional insurance coverage.

Even if you haven’t made any home improvements, you might need higher coverage limits to account for inflation and rising prices for construction materials.

You might need to raise your personal property coverage to account for items you’ve bought or received.

If you’ve acquired something valuable, you might need to add an endorsement to your policy.

If a child moved out or you decluttered, you might be paying for more coverage than necessary.

Consult your insurance company or agent if you need help selecting the right coverage.