Water can seep into small cracks in your home’s foundation, then freeze in the winter. Water expands when it freezes, which makes foundation cracks larger.

When the temperature rises, ice melts. Then the temperature falls again, water refreezes and foundation cracks grow even more.

Freezing temperatures can also make soil expand. That can put pressure your home’s foundation and cause heaving, which can lead to uneven floors and bulging walls.

Repeated freezing and thawing can make the foundation shift.

Moisture in the basement can damage your house and belongings and allow mold to grow.

To protect your home, insulate the basement and maintain a consistent temperature. Seal cracks in the foundation and keep the gutters clean.

Have your house inspected regularly. You might need to have professionals repair the foundation, waterproof the basement, install a sump pump or improve drainage in the yard.