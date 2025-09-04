Begin by getting rid of things that are broken, that you’ve never used and that no one has used in at least a year.

Sort clothes into piles for work, exercise and social functions. Figure out how many items you need in each category.

Get rid of knick-knacks that just take up valuable real estate and accumulate dust.

Set physical boundaries. If you want to slash the size of your wardrobe, decide to only keep things that can fit in one closet.

Getting rid of items with sentimental value is one of the hardest parts of decluttering. Keep objects that evoke positive memories and emotions. Convert photos to digital form to free up physical space. Pass items to other family members.

Decluttering can be difficult. Some people like to get it over with as fast as possible, while others prefer to take their time. Do what works for you.