A house with serious problems can be a challenge to sell. One option is to list it as-is.

When a property is sold as-is, it’s offered in its current condition. The seller must disclose problems, and a potential buyer can get an inspection.

A buyer might request repairs, but the seller doesn’t have to agree. The parties might negotiate a lower price instead.

You might want to sell your home as-is if you can’t afford to make repairs or if you need to move quickly.

If you sell your home as-is, don’t expect to get top dollar.

Most buyers want houses they can move into right away and won’t consider properties sold as-is. On the other hand, flippers and real estate investors are often drawn to them.

Your real estate agent can give you advice on how to sell your house and help you set a fair price.