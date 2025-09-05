If you’re shopping for a house, you have to know what you want, but you also have to be realistic.

Having an unreasonably long wish list or unrealistic expectations can keep you from becoming a homeowner.

Make two lists: must-haves and features that would be nice to have.

Understand that most houses will need work. Some will just need some fresh paint, while others will have to be updated or remodeled to suit your family’s needs.

Home prices rise and fall in response to supply and demand. If you’re in a seller’s market, expect limited options and high prices.

Your expectations might be based on your experience buying a house in a different city years ago. Prices in your current location might be higher.

Your agent can help you set realistic expectations and find a home that fits your needs, preferences and budget.