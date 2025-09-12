The family room is probably one of the busiest rooms in your house. That’s why it’s essential to choose flooring that’s durable, as well as stylish and affordable. Here are some of your best options.

Hardwood

Hardwood flooring has a timeless elegance that can enhance the look of any room in your house. Hardwood flooring is durable enough to handle frequent foot traffic, and it can be refinished several times before it must be replaced.

The cost of wood flooring will depend on the species you choose. If you’re planning to live in your house for several years and you can afford the upfront cost, hardwood flooring can be a wise investment. Since it can be refinished, you won’t have to worry about replacing it when it shows signs of wear. If you decide to sell your house in the future, a family room with hardwood flooring will appeal to buyers.

Engineered Wood

Engineered wood flooring has a top layer of hardwood and a core made of plywood or high-density fiberboard. Since engineered flooring has a thin wood layer, it can’t be refinished as many times as hardwood flooring can. Engineered wood flooring has the beautiful appearance of hardwood and costs less, but it doesn’t last as long.

Laminate

Laminate flooring resembles wood flooring, but it has a significantly lower price point. Laminate flooring has a layer with an image of wood, a protective top layer, and a fiberboard core. Laminate is easy to maintain, but it’s susceptible to moisture damage.

Carpet

Carpet can provide a soft surface for your kids to play. It can also minimize noise. If your family room has a carpeted floor, people in other rooms won’t hear your kids running around.

Select Flooring That Fits Your Family’s Lifestyle and Your Budget

When you shop for new flooring for your family room, choose a material that will be able to handle the realities of life in your household. If you have kids, spills will happen. You’ll need moisture-resistant flooring or carpet with a color that can hide stains. Pets’ nails can scratch hardwood flooring and get snagged on carpet. If you have pets, you’ll have to trim their nails regularly to make your flooring last.

Flooring materials vary widely in terms of price. Set a realistic budget before you start shopping for new flooring for your family room. Get quotes for different materials from several retailers and figure out which best fits your needs and your budget.