According to a recent nationwide survey, our yards matter more than you may think.

The survey from OtO Lawn Inc. reveals that tending to our lawns, gardens and even patio plants, delivers a wealth of psychological benefits. Consider the following results:



71% say their yard “provides a sense of calm during stressful periods.”

62% report a better mood when they spend time among their plants.

58% agree that tending to their lawn or garden helps manage anxiety.

67% feel greenery gives them “a meaningful sense of purpose.”

Respondents aged 35–44 expressed the strongest positive sentiment, suggesting that mid-career adults may gain the most significant mental-health lift from outdoor time.

“During a time when many are seeking relief from stress and anxiety, our research confirms what many homeowners feel intuitively: the simple act of spending time outdoors can make a real difference,” said Ali Sabti, CEO of OtO Inc.

Open-ended survey responses dig deeper into why people feel so strongly about their outdoor space:



Gardening is therapy. Growing or tending to living things is a go-to coping mechanism.

Private wellness retreat. In times of stress, grief or burnout, the backyard is often the first stop for peace and clarity.

Nature’s micro-moments. Birdsong, sunshine, flower fragrance and the smell of fresh-cut grass have a calming impact.

Pets amplify joy. Playing fetch, watching cats explore or simply relaxing in the grass with a furry friend boosts happiness.

Space to heal and connect. Yards double as social hubs—perfect for barbecues, family time and fresh-air gatherings that strengthen bonds.

To maximize the positive effects of your outdoor space, consider adding the following features to your yard:

