Somewhere lurking in everyone’s closet or basement is a stack of old picture frames, either from artwork that no longer suits your style or photos you’ve long ago replaced with others. No matter what the source of your extra frames may be, don’t toss them in the trash pile just yet. Consider one of these genius ways of repurposing them from Amy Poulton, Hometalk editor at the Redesign blog.

Elegant botanicals. For nature lovers, a frame is a great way to display your favorite blooms and foliage. Simply press them in wax paper in a heavy book for several weeks, then carefully arrange them against the glass in a picture frame. Back the frame with another piece of glass for a transparent look, or use a colored or textured paper as the backdrop.



Favorite fabrics. Frame and matte a beautiful piece of fabric or lace, or a special clothing accessory, such as an antique handkerchief or vintage silk scarf. Hang these framed fabrics in a living room or bedroom where they can add unique texture and color to walls.



Mirrors. An empty frame can be the perfect new home for a mirror, creating a statement piece with a large frame or a surprising addition to a tiny nook using a smaller frame. Place these mirrors strategically, keeping in mind that they will reflect light and add the illusion of space to any room.



Maps, new and old. Fill your frames with faraway places by using them to house maps. You can create a vintage look by framing an old-timey or antique map, or a more contemporary look with new maps. Choose locations you’ve always wanted to visit, or frame up a map of your hometown or favorite city. Framed maps look great just about anywhere, but especially in hallways, home offices and dens.



Inspired words. Do you have a favorite saying, song lyric or inspirational quote? Put it in a frame so you can reflect upon it whenever you’d like. If you’re artistic, use a fine paint brush or calligraphy pen to create your own artwork. If not, play around with digital fonts and type styles and use a computer to generate your artwork.



Sentimental trinkets. If you have a shadowbox frame available, use it to frame memorabilia or small items that carry special meaning, such as keys to the different places you’ve lived, sea shells or matchbook covers. This will create a conversation-starting piece of wall art and give you an attractive way to incorporate special memories into your home decor.