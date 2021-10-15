A REALTOR® in Portsmouth, Virginia was shot and killed on Fri., Oct. 8 in what police are describing as a murder-suicide, according to local news agencies.

Eighty-four-year-old Albert Baglione reportedly told police he shot his REALTOR®, 41-year-old Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, a Long & Foster agent who had worked for the brokerage for nearly six years. Arn-Oelschlegel was the son of BJ Oelschlege, also a REALTOR® and a partner of Ocracoke’s Lightship Realty.

Arn-Oelschlegel was committed to his career, serving as an active participant of the Hampton Roads REALTORS® Association (HRRA).

“It is with a heavy heart that HRRA shares the tragic passing of member Soren Arn-Oelschlegel, a REALTOR® with Long & Foster Real Estate in Suffolk,” HRRA said in a statement. “Soren was shot Friday evening in Portsmouth. He was 41 and had been a member of HRRA since 2016.”

“The association will release memorial details for Soren once available,” the association added. “As the REALTOR® community unites in mourning and support at this difficult time, we are reminded that safety is first and foremost; please visit www.nar.realtor/safety. HRRA expresses its sincere condolences to Soren’s family, friends and colleagues.”

According to reports, Baglione admitted to the murder on Friday evening at Bolling road, while holding a gun as he spoke to police. He then re-entered the home and police heard a gunshot. Baglione shot and killed himself before police could apprehend him.

On Oct. 11, the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® posted a message of condolence, sharing a statement from Rosemarie Riccitelli Doshier, real estate broker.

“Join us in sending sincere condolences and prayers to the Oelschlegel family,” stated the association.

“It really gives you pause when a tragedy happens so close to home,” said Riccitelli Doshier. “The shocking news of a 41- year-old REALTOR® being shot and killed by his buyer is unreal but the saddest part, he was the son of one of our own, BJ Oelschlegel of Ocracoke’s Lightship Realty. Our thoughts and prayers go out to BJ and her family.”