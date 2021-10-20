If you find that the real estate agent you are working with doesn’t seem to be a great fit, you have options.

Start With the Right REALTOR®

A great agent is key when buying or selling a property. Be sure to interview agents, look at online reviews and ask for recommendations. Doing your homework could save you a lot of hassle down the road.

When to Let Go of Your Agent

A miscommunication or misunderstanding of expectation can be to blame when a relationship goes south. Your agent should understand how to meet your needs. If this is not happening, it may be time to find another one.

Consider a New Agent if: