MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld will continue promoting South Florida’s global real estate presence at two major international events this month: REALTOR® QUEST 2026 in Toronto, Canada and SIMA 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

The organization said its participation is part of an ongoing effort to expand worldwide exposure for Miami and South Florida while generating additional international investment and referral opportunities.

“Nobody out-globals Miami,” MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Co-CEO Teresa King Kinney said. “For 30-plus years, we have been exhibiting and presenting at international conferences, and they have helped build the Miami international brand we all know today. It’s at these events where we meet with investors and launch more investment opportunities for South Florida and the world.”

According to the association’s latest global study, Canada and Spain rank among South Florida’s top international buyer markets, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

More than 11,000 Realtors® from across the globe are expected to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) REALTOR® QUEST 2026, from May 13-14 in Toronto, Canada.

MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld will host its award-winning Young Professionals Network Global Congress program at the Toronto Congress Center. The program is designed to connect emerging and established industry professionals from around the world.

The organization’s exhibit space will feature branding and imagery representing Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach and St. Lucie, highlighting the association’s network of more than 93,000 members, a release noted.

Following the Toronto event, the organization will participate in SIMA 2026m taking place May 20-23 in Madrid. Organizers expect more than 21,000 real estate professionals, investors and buyers to attend the international conference and expo focused on the residential and investment housing sectors.

Kinney will speak at SIMA on May 21, presenting insights on the Miami and Florida housing markets as part of the conference’s featured speaker lineup. The organization’s exhibit at SIMA will spotlight Miami’s skyline and South Florida’s appeal as a long-term investment destination.

MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld will once again participate alongside Florida REALTORS® leadership and Director of Global Business, Maria Grulich, as part of the statewide organization’s international outreach efforts.

According to the association, MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld maintains more than 300 international agreements with real estate organizations worldwide, helping generate referral business and investment opportunities while increasing exposure fo rSouth Florida properties and communities.

The organization also maintains 11 MLS data exchanges with major MLSs throughout the United States and Canada, providing expanded listing visibility and referral opportunities for participating markets. MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld said it also plans to participate in the Global Data Exchange (GDX), an initiative designed to allow MLSs and rel estate organizations across multiple countries to share public listing data internationally.

For more information, visit www.MiamiRealtors.com or www.RWorld.com.