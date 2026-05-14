Homesellers navigating renovations and repairs before listing are facing a complex landscape shaped by economic pressures, evolving expectations and persistent industry challenges. With many buyers seeking turnkey homes, making all the fixes can be problematic financially. Greatbuildz.com Co-CEO Jon Grishpul points out major renovation pain points, myths and realities.

Pain points

Cost overruns and budget management

Unforeseen expenses, rising material costs (e.g., lumber up 26% year-over-year in May 2025), and increasing labor wages make accurate budgeting extremely difficult. Many homeowners exceed budgets by at least $500.

Finding and trusting contractors

A persistent skilled worker shortage, coupled with concerns about reliability, transparency and accountability, makes vetting and trusting contractors a significant hurdle. Homeowners seek full-service general contractors for project management and unified accountability.

Project delays and extended timelines

Renovations often take longer than expected due to labor shortages, supply chain issues, permit delays and unexpected structural problems. Living through a renovation, especially with a family, is a major source of stress.

Navigating permits and regulations

The complexity and varying requirements of local permits and zoning laws can be overwhelming and lead to significant project delays.

Communication breakdown

Poor communication between homeowners, contractors and subcontractors leads to misunderstandings, errors and frustration.

Quality control and workmanship

Fear of shoddy work or hidden issues that could devalue the home or compromise safety is a major concern, driving a preference for experienced and reputable professionals.

Inflation and economic uncertainty

One-third of homeowners reported having to save longer to afford renovations, and 27% scaled back plans due to rising costs in late 2024/early 2025.

Myths and realities

Myth: Every remodel automatically increases a home’s value significantly.

Reality: Over-improving for the neighborhood or choosing highly personalized (rather than broadly appealing) designs can lead to a lower ROI. Focus on functional and safe upgrades, especially in high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms.

Myth: DIY will always save a lot of money.

Reality: While labor costs are saved, DIY often underestimates the cost of tools, the time commitment and the potential for costly mistakes. Complex projects are usually more cost-effective and safer with professionals.

Myth: The cheapest quote is usually the best deal.

Reality: Inexperienced or unlicensed contractors often underbid, leading to poor quality work, hidden costs and the need for expensive repairs down the line. A quote that seems too good to be true usually is.

Myth: Renovations always finish on time and on budget if planned well.

Reality: Unexpected issues (e.g., discovering mold or structural problems behind walls), material delays and last-minute changes can significantly impact timelines and budgets. Contingency planning is crucial.

Myth: A written contract isn’t needed for small projects.

Reality: Even for smaller projects, a detailed written contract outlining scope, timeline and costs is essential to avoid miscommunication and disputes.