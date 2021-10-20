Though these four plants may photograph beautifully, here is why you should not put them in your yard.

Bradford Pear Tree

This tree may look beautiful when it blooms, but don’t let its delicate white flowers tempt you. These beautiful blooms release an intense rotting fish smell that no homeowner or their neighbors will enjoy.

English Ivy

Ivy can look beautiful covering a building or fence, so it may be tempting to plant it at your home. Climbing plants on your exterior wall may look nice, but they can wreak havoc on your structure’s integrity.

Wisteria

Wisteria’s climbing nature makes it a hazard to your home if planted in the wrong spot. Limit wisteria to a lattice or archway that is far from any building’s structure, or skip it altogether.

Mimosa Tree

This tree can look quite unpleasant when not in bloom. In the winter when the exotic and romantic pinks are gone, you will find yourself with quite an eyesore.