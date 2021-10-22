As we close in on the end of the year, it’s natural to be thinking about the holiday season and all the travel, parties and family fun that comes with it. But it’s also the time to take stock of your finances, decide what’s working and what is not, and what you can do to get 2022 off to a good financial start. Here are five strategic money moves you should be making now.
- Review and Update Your Goals – What’s gone well financially in the past year? What has gone less well than you’d hoped? How have your life and priorities changed, and what money decisions need to change with them? If setting sound financial strategies is new to you—or even they aren’t—start reading and learning now.
Maximize Your Opportunities – Saving for retirement and for financial independence is critical. If you have a 401(k), you have until Dec. 31 to contribute to the maximum allowed. If you have an IRA, you have until April 15 of next year to make your maximum contribution—but you should plan now to revisit your decision about whether a traditional or a Roth IRA will work best for you next year. Review your health savings account (HSA) or consider starting one, and if you are self-employed and don’t have one, look into opening a retirement account through your business.
- Optimize Employee Benefits – The end of the year is open enrollment season. Carefully review the packet of information sent to you by your employer so you can make the most of financial opportunities regarding savings and insurance, as well as legal services and other perks that may be available.
- Use Any Remaining FSA Funds – Most FSA funds assert that any money still in your account at the end of the year is no longer available to you. Use the last weeks of 2021 to get those new glasses or visit the dentist before those funds run out.
- Make a Holiday Plan – The holidays can be a huge money drain. To help you stay on top of your financial goals, budget now for holiday travel, gift-giving and entertainment, and resolve to stick with your plan.