Alex Quate

Realtor®/TV Host

Fathom Realty

Greensboro, North Carolina

https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexquatehomes/

Region served: The Piedmont Triad, including Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Kernersville

Years in real estate: 9

Favorite part of your job: Helping people make confident, life-changing decisions through real estate—and guiding them through that process with clarity, strategy and intention.

Motto/work philosophy that you live by: Be honest, stay ahead, and always put people first.

What are some of the current trends in your market?

We’re seeing a clear shift into a more balanced and strategic market. The urgency of the past few years has leveled off, but demand remains very real. Another trend I’m seeing concerns pricing strategy and presentation, which are driving outcomes more than ever before. Continued migration, driven by affordability, quality of life and long-term growth potential, is another major trend. From a data perspective, days on market have extended slightly, while many areas are still experiencing year-over-year price stability and appreciation. We’re no longer in a market where you can simply list a home and expect it to sell. This is a positioning market.

How does your background in international marketing, economics and accounting help shape your approach toward the art and science of selling a home?

My background allows me to operate at the intersection of data, strategy and human behavior. Real estate, at its core, is both a financial asset and an emotional decision. Economics and accounting have trained me to understand how markets move and how value is created and perceived within a given market cycle. At the same time, my background in international marketing shapes how I position a property within the market. Where these disciplines come together is in execution. I approach every listing as a strategic asset launch—analyzing the data, identifying the ideal buyer profile and aligning pricing, presentation and marketing to create visibility and demand.

You’re also an American Dream Network host. How does this role factor into your success as a real estate professional?

Being a host of “The American Dream TV: Selling the Triad” has fundamentally expanded how I approach real estate and, more importantly, the value I can deliver to clients. At a local level, it allows me to spotlight the communities I serve. At a broader level, it’s part of a larger mission. In a time where media is often driven by negativity, “The American Dream TV” is centered around positive, community-driven storytelling. It creates a different kind of connection—not just with viewers, but with clients who want to work with someone who genuinely understands and invests in the community. From a business perspective, the impact has been significant. The platform has accelerated my brand growth and positioned me at the intersection of real estate, media, technology and personal branding.

What attracted you to Fathom Realty?

What initially attracted me was the structure, but what kept me and helped me grow within it was the culture. Coming from a traditional model, I was aware of the financial realities behind the business. When I learned that Fathom was built by an agent, for agents, with a low-fee structure and a revenue share model, it immediately stood out. But beyond the model, what I’ve seen since joining is what really sets Fathom apart. There’s a strong sense of alignment within the company—a shared mindset that a rising tide lifts all boats. There’s an openness to collaboration, a willingness to share knowledge and an environment where agents can talk openly about both wins and challenges without hesitation. Fathom has given me the flexibility and support to grow without limitation. It’s a place where agents are empowered to build something bigger.

For more information, please visit https://fathomcareers.com.