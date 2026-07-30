Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced that Canva is the latest company to join its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 500 market-leading real estate firms.

A release notes that Canva provides brokerages and agents with the tools to create polished, on-brand marketing, from listing flyers and social posts to open house materials and email campaigns. Agents can produce professional content using branded templates from their phones or desktops. For marketing leaders, Canva’s brand governance tools let agents move fast while staying on-brand, the company says and create faster listing-to-market, stronger brand consistency and a modern toolkit that helps attract and retain top agents, the release states.

“Independent brokerages are some of the most entrepreneurial and community-connected businesses in real estate,” said Chris Hadges, head of Real Estate, GTM Sales at Canva. “Our relationship with LeadingRE is about helping those firms and their agents move faster, stay true to their brands, and create the kind of high-quality marketing that wins listings, grows relationships, and supports local expertise at scale. We’re excited to listen, learn, and build with the LeadingRE network as we help more brokerages unlock the full potential of Canva.”

“Canva provides brokerages with the tools to drive successful marketing for brokerages no matter the scale,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “We’re excited to welcome them as our newest Solutions Group vendor.”

Learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® at LeadingRE.com.