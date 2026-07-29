Second Century Ventures has announced eight companies for the 2026 REACH Commercial Scale-Up program—the eight cohort dedicated to scaling solutions for commercial real estate, according to a release.

The companies selected for the 2026 REACH Commercial program represent a diverse range of solutions, including:



Store-level sales data and shopper analytics

Energy management and utility cost reduction

Package logistics and delivery management

Parking operations and revenue optimization

Commercial tenant cash flow and financial intelligence

Retail leasing and space activation

Biometric security and access control

Payment automation and fintech infrastructure

“Great technology doesn’t wait for an easy market. It shows up when money is tight and everyone’s looking for a way through,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “That’s exactly what these eight companies do: get owners paid faster, run buildings leaner, and turn dead space into revenue.”

Companies accepted to the 2026 REACH Commercial program include:



CenterCheck : Store-level sales monitoring that gives retailers and shopping centers accurate sales reporting, shopper demographics and transaction journey insights for their physical locations.

Embue : AI-powered control and sensing that cuts apartment buildings’ utility costs by 25% within the first hour of use, giving owners immediate, measurable savings without any hardware overhaul.

HelloPackage : AI-powered package management system for multifamily and student-housing communities—computer vision, driver coordination and hands-on service—so leasing teams stay focused on leasing, not packages.

Parkquility : A license plate registration based parking management platform that maximizes net operating income for property owners while delivering a seamless, frictionless experience for drivers and visitors.

RentFlow : The first platform to align commercial rent with business tenant cash flow, keeping property owners paid on time while turning rent-payment and cash flow data into real-time asset intelligence.

Shortlyst : The sourcing engine for short-term retail activations, connecting property owners with vetted, activation-ready brands to fill vacant space, generate revenue and drive foot traffic.

SKLUT : A mobile-first facial recognition access platform networking commercial, residential and event venues across New York City into one system, enabling seamless entry and exit from a single mobile device.

SnapRefund : Gives insurers and insurance agents payment automation that streamlines refunds and improves operational efficiency across their claims and billing workflows.

“Our 2026 REACH Commercial cohort emerged from the most competitive applicant pool we’ve seen to date,” said Bob Gillespie, managing partner of REACH Commercial. “What stood out was the breadth of challenges being solved—from payments, parking, security, and energy to retail leasing and data driven decision making. This cohort of companies aren’t just promising ideas; they have real customers, real revenue and the traction to scale. We’re excited to help accelerate that growth across our network.”

For more information, visit https://nar-reach.com.