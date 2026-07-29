Few real estate markets are as competitive as New York City, and sellers have no shortage of options when it comes to choosing an agent. To come out on top, agents must prove their value from the start, making it immediately clear what unique skills, connections and experience they bring to the table.

This isn’t easy, but it is doable. Using insights shared by real estate professionals at our StreetEasy Skylines event, here are top NYC agents’ favorite strategies for standing out and winning more listings right now.

Lead with better questions, not a bolder pitch

Yes, your listing presentation is where you convince sellers to work with you. But if your primary goal is to pitch, they will lose interest fast. Instead, focus on listening. Real estate transactions are often emotional, and sellers need to know you have their best interests at heart.

“The biggest mistake is going into any conversation with a seller thinking that you know what they want,” says Michelle Griffith, an award-winning luxury real estate agent at Douglas Elliman.

During your first meeting, consider asking questions such as:

Why are you selling?

What is your timeline?

What do you love about the home?

What do you believe it is worth?

What matters most to you in this process?

Listening intently to their answers not only builds trust but also may reveal key information you wouldn’t be able to access otherwise.

From there, you can shape a selling strategy that’s specific rather than templated, one based on the owner’s goals and the property’s strengths.

Use data to guide the hard conversations

In today’s tough climate, it’s not uncommon for brokers to overprice a property to win the listing. The problem is, this strategy doesn’t work in the long run. Overpricing can lead to steep price reductions at best, which can deflate seller confidence, and to failed listings at worst. In contrast, well-priced homes are more likely to build early momentum, sometimes igniting bidding wars that exceed pricing expectations.

Setting a realistic listing price from the outset tells sellers that you understand the market. It also makes pricing conversations feel grounded rather than manipulative or overly personal.

“You have to be empathetic to perspective, but you really have to drive home what the market value is with objective data,” says Matthew Hughes, a broker with Brown Harris Stevens.

Finding reliable data tools, such as StreetEasy’s Data Dashboard and hyperlocal market reports, makes this process easier. Comp tools like those found in Agent Advantage, StreetEasy’s all-in-one marketing solution, can also support pre-market strategy conversations.

Show sellers how you will create demand

Every seller has their own unique goal, but ultimately, they want to know you can effectively attract buyers and sell their property. In any case, success hinges on how you market the listing.

Your presentation is an opportunity to outline how exactly you plan to generate this buyer interest. Here are the strategies that work best for agents who are in high demand.

Staging over renovations: Buyers have vastly different style preferences. Instead of opting for major renovations, encourage clients to stick with staging and minor cosmetic repairs. Not only is this more cost-effective, but it also gives buyers room to dream about how they’ll make the space their own. If renovations are needed, consider providing buyers with contractor estimates so they know what to expect for their budget.

Strong listing presentation: Vibrant, professional photography is no longer optional. For a listing to stand out from thousands of others in the search results, it needs eye-catching imagery. If media is not your strong suit, Zillow Media Experts makes it easy to connect with nearby real estate photographers and create interactive floor plans.

Transparency: Hiding information about a property only leaves buyers disillusioned. NYC buyers nowadays demand full listing transparency, including access to building details, assessments, and important property context. Showing sellers how you plan to cultivate this transparency speaks to your experience.

Advertising: It’s getting increasingly challenging to market properties on crowded listing and social media platforms without advertising. Give sellers a glimpse at how you plan to make their listing stand out online with premium listing pages, priority exposure in search results, and targeted shopper emails. For example, StreetEasy’s Agent Advantage offers heightened search visibility, custom comps data, and predictive analytics (plus presentation toolkits to help agents pitch more effectively).

Build relationships that create future listing opportunities

Real estate will always be a relationship-driven industry. This is why high-performing agents cultivate relationships not only with other agents but also with the local community. Past clients, doormen, resident managers, neighbors and financial advisors are all valuable connections that can lead to future business. Consider outreach channels with a personal touch, such as sending handwritten notes or hosting special open houses for other tenants in the building.

Follow-up is key, as well. Even if a pitch doesn’t go your way, make an effort to keep in touch with the seller, letting them know that you’re here for the long haul.

Remember, too, that even top-performing agents lose more deals than they win. Losing to another agent doesn’t mean you don’t have what it takes—it means you have room to grow.

“We definitely learn more from our losers than we do from our winners,” says Peter Zaitzeff, a SERHANT agent with over 750 transactions under his belt. “Eventually, things will start clicking. You’ll start to win more and more listings, and you will be successful.”

The agents who push through failure and continue learning and stoking local connections are the ones who ultimately come out on top. Their consistency, transparency, and follow-through build a reputation that sets them apart long before the listing pitch.

Visit streeteasy.com to discover more resources that can help you succeed as an agent in NYC.