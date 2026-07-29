Above, from left, John Finn, Jackie Louh, Doug Smith, Rob Cleapor and Chris Lim

Today’s successful brokers know there’s more than one way to grow a business, from mergers and acquisitions to recruiting top teams to growing organically from within.

In an upcoming session at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C., brokers will discuss strategies for growth and the innovative avenues they’re exploring to increase market share.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled “More Than One Way to Grow: The Top Strategies for Expanding Your Business,” will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 3:35-4:05 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom and will feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:



John Finn, CEO & Senior Managing Broker, United Real Estate Richmond

Jackie Louh, Chief Operating Officer, Lamacchia Realty, Inc.

Doug Smith, Founder & CEO, Douglas Realty

Rob Cleapor, CEO, Iron Valley Real Estate

Chris Lim, President & Chief Growth Officer, REMAX

RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!