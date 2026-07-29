Foreign buyers purchased $45.3 billion worth of U.S. existing homes from April 2025 through March 2026, a 19% decrease in dollar value of homes purchased and a 14% decrease in number of properties from the previous 12-month period, according to the National Association of Realtors®’s (NAR) 2026 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate report, released this week.

“The decline in foreign home buyer activity mirrors the decline in international visitors and tourists to the United States,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun. “Even a slightly weaker U.S. dollar over the past year, which provides more purchasing power for foreigners, did not induce more activity.”

According to the report, International buyers purchased 67,100 properties, the second-lowest level since NAR began tracking foreign buyer activity in 2009. The median purchase price for foreign buyers was $465,000.

Foreign buyers who resided in the U.S. as recent immigrants or who were holding visas that allowed them to live in the U.S. purchased 37,600 homes (56% of all foreign purchases) with a total dollar volume of $21.8 billion. Foreign buyers who lived abroad purchased 29,500 homes (44% of all foreign purchases) with a total dollar volume of $23.5 billion, the report showed.

Canada returned as the top country of origin, bringing 16% of foreign buyer purchases, up from 14% a year ago, while China—last year’s leader—fell to third. China nonetheless remained the largest source of dollar volume at $7.6 billion, reflecting an average purchase price of roughly $1 million.

“Foreign buyers from Canada and Mexico—countries that border the U.S.—bought the most housing units. However, Chinese buyers (from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan) spent the most dollars because they bought higher-priced homes, specifically in California. Florida, with its beaches and favorable winter climate, continues to be the top state to draw foreign buyers,” said Yun.

Top 5 Countries of Origin: Percent Share of Foreign Purchases, Existing Homes Purchased, Dollar Volume

Canada: 16%; 10,700; $5.2 billion

Mexico: 14%; 9,400; $5.0 billion

China: 11%; 7,400; $7.6 billion

India: 9%; 6,000; $3.7 billion

United Kingdom: 4%; 2,700; $1.2 billion

Top 5 U.S. Destinations: Percentage of All Foreign Buyers

Florida: 20%

California: 19%

Texas: 12%

New Jersey: 4%

Georgia: 4%

To view the full report, click here.

For more information, visit facts.realtor.