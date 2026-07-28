How good is powerful transaction management software if agents do not use it, brokers lack the insight and oversight they need and no one answers the phone when something goes wrong? And what happens if the company is sold to another firm you would not choose?

Asking the right questions can reveal far more than a product demonstration or feature comparison. Before a brokerage, MLS or association chooses a transaction management platform, leaders should look beyond what the software promises and ask, “What happens once it goes live?”



Here are five essential questions to ask before making a choice:

1, Will agents really use it?

The most advanced software delivers little value when agents won’t use it. Adoption depends on whether the platform feels intuitive, fits naturally into existing agent and broker workflows and works for both tech-savvy agents and those who are not.

You can’t judge how agents will react by watching an experienced salesperson conduct a polished demonstration. Ask how quickly the average agent can prepare forms, manage documents, collect signatures and complete a transaction without extensive training. Form Simplicity was built for broad adoption and ease of use, and more than 150,000 agents turned to it last year alone.

2. Is the e-signature solution built in or bolted on?



Electronic signatures are not an optional add-on. They are a critical part of moving a transaction from agreement to closing.



When a transaction platform depends on a separate signing provider, agents may face extra logins, document transfers and support handoffs. Sabal Sign was developed by Florida Realtors and built directly into Form Simplicity’s Ultimate Edition, allowing forms to be prepared, sent, signed, tracked and returned within the same technology ecosystem.

3. Does it give brokers the controls and audit trail they need?

Agent convenience is only half the equation. Brokers need visibility into transaction activity, control over permissions and confidence that the required steps are being completed.

Look for standardized form packages, review checklists, time- and date-stamped activity histories, broker access and clear records of uploads, shares and signatures. These tools can help brokers identify missing items earlier and turn a compliance review or audit from a paper chase into a manageable process.

4. What happens if your transaction management provider is acquired?

Technology ownership changes more often than customers expect. An acquisition can alter pricing, product priorities, integrations, service levels and the long-term direction of the platform.

Ask who owns the technology today, whose interests guide its development and what could happen if control changes. Form Simplicity is owned and operated by Florida Realtors, giving it a Realtor-created and Realtor-owned foundation rather than one driven by stock price or outside investors.

5. What happens when something goes wrong?

This is when promises about customer service are tested. Will an agent reach a real person who understands real estate technology or struggle with AI-first support? Form Simplicity users have access to Tech Helpline, real estate’s No. 1 tech support service, assisting more than 700,000 professionals across North America and serving the industry for 25 years. Known for warm customer service and no-nonsense technical advice, Tech Helpline connects users with real people by phone, chat, email and mobile app.

Choosing transaction management software is not simply about features. It is about adoption, accountability, stability and knowing who will answer when your agents need help.



Brokerages, associations and MLSs can request a demo at http://www.formsimplicity.com.