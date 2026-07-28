Lofty, a real estate software company that provides an AI-powered CRM and marketing platform for real estate professionals, has announced the release of three major product innovations that the company says, “collectively underscores the company’s mission over the past decade to deliver practical technology innovations, now with agentic AI at the core, that impact real agents/brokerages and real industry needs.”

The first announcement includes the release of an expanded version of its Agentic AI operating system, Lofty AOS along with Lofty Cowork. The firm also announced the launch of House.ai, a new financial intelligence platform for homeownership, designed to help consumers better understand their buying power and deliver transaction-ready clients to real estate professionals within the Lofty network.



Lofty AOS and Lofty Cowork

According to a release, rather than rely on chatbots that wait for users to ask questions, Lofty AOS takes a different approach by proactively managing workflows and determining the best actions to help agents achieve their goals. Its expanded version replaces a dashboard full of widgets with prioritized, ready-to-execute tasks, eliminating the need for agents to decide where to start, the company noted. By handling prioritization and routine work, Lofty says the system enables real estate agents to spend less time learning and managing AI technology and more time building client relationships and closing deals.



At the forefront of the improvements to Lofty AOS, the company says, is the new Lofty Cowork, an AI-powered workspace that automatically prioritizes the most important tasks each day. Presented in a familiar chat interface, Lofty says Cowork enables agents to quickly review leads, send mass texts, build Smart Plans and complete other high-impact activities. Built from the workflows of top-producing real estate agents and teams, Cowork requires no setup, Lofty says, automatically identifying opportunities daily, explaining why they matter, recommending the next best action and providing a one-click option to execute it.



Cowork includes key features such as:

“Your Morning Read” – Removes the guesswork of lead management by prioritizing high value tasks for agents.

“What Needs You Now” – Automatically detects, prioritizes, and ranks key activities that only a human can execute.

Premier customization – Lofty users can now create customized AI agents to ensure they get exactly what is needed from the system. By offering the flexibility to make their own AI agents, handling anything from the onboarding process to post closing activities, Cowork can execute custom tasks exactly as the agent would and help grow the business.

Copilots – In addition to creating custom AI agents, Lofty users can continue to leverage specialized AI copilots (including sales agent, social agent, and homeowner agent) to automate key workflows such as lead engagement, social media marketing, and seller lead generation. Working alongside Lofty AOS, these purpose-built AI agents provide additional support and complement the platform’s flexibility to generate custom AI agents.

“Artificial intelligence has become a commonplace term in real estate, but most solutions remain reactive, placing the burden on the agent to prompt tools, interpret outputs, and determine next steps,” said Henry Li, Lofty chief technology officer, in a statement. “Lofty AOS and the addition of Cowork eliminates the dependence on agent adoption to make AI a reality, finally capturing the productivity and efficiency gains AI has long promised but seldom delivered.”

House.ai

Described as a new financial intelligence platform designed to help consumers better understand their buying power to make smarter, more informed decisions and deliver more transaction-ready clients to real estate professionals within the Lofty network, House.ai helps streamline the often-complicated home-buying process. Lofty says unlike other industry resources, House.ai more easily connects qualified consumers with the professionals who can help them achieve their home-buying goals.



Lofty shared a recent Wells Fargo survey that found that nearly 70% of prospective first-time homebuyers believe they understand the home-buying process, yet about 75% could not answer even half the questions on a basic 12-question home-buying quiz correctly, and 90% misunderstood how closing costs work. The result is a stalled pipeline across the industry: buyers who could qualify, but who never clearly understand their buying power and as a result, never make the call, and Lofty says House.ai was built to close that gap.

According to the release, the AI powered platform helps consumers build credit, save smarter, understand what they can really afford and become mortgage-ready, delivering a clear, personalized plan across buying, selling, renting, and/or owning a home. For agents and brokers, Lofty says House.ai absorbs the time-consuming upfront work required to qualify leads and delivers only those that are sales ready. As a consumer’s readiness builds and their profile crosses into “offer-ready,” the company explains House.ai connects them to a trusted local agent or mortgage professional through the Lofty network. Lofty says House.ai doesn’t deliver more leads but better-prepared prospects to help maximize agent productivity and support increased business growth.

“The real estate industry has been held back from achieving its growth potential as consumers lack the personalized insight needed to harness their true buying power,” said Joe Chen, CEO and founder of House.ai. “House.ai closes that gap for consumers, and it changes the equation for agents, too: instead of chasing unqualified leads, professionals in the Lofty network meet clients who already know their number, their gap, and their plan. This ensures a better experience for buyers, and a stronger pipeline for the professionals who serve them.”

Real estate professionals can learn more about House.ai, the exclusive pipeline connecting them with pre-qualified, transaction-ready clients, here.

For more information on Lofty’s AI operating system, visit https://lofty.com/aos. For more information about Cowork, click here.