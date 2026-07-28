Lone Wolf Technologies has announced the release of the next phase of its AI roadmap for BrokerMetrics®, the company’s brokerage analytics and market intelligence platform that aims to help brokers recruit and retain agents. Named ‘Talent,’ the first release is part of a broader roadmap and introduces “Aspen,” Lone Wolf’s AI teammate, which will be generally available in fall 2026.

According to a 2026 survey by Lone Wolf, brokerages rated the value of retaining an agent at 8.17 out of 10, well above the value they placed on recruiting a new one. Only about 2% treat retention as a deliberate strategy.

Talent aims to close that gap using the data brokerages already trust. BrokerMetrics runs on licensed MLS data refreshed nightly and is used by more than 10,000 brokerages, giving brokers a clear picture of production, movement and market share, according to Lone Wolf.

“We’re investing in AI and the future of BrokerMetrics,” said Matt Fischer, CEO at Lone Wolf. “Our data has always been among the best in the industry. Now it’s much easier to act on, and this is just the beginning.”

Aspen will handle jobs including:

Recruit : Identifies agents whose production and movement patterns fit a brokerage’s growth goals.

Pitch : Builds the case for why a specific agent should make the move.

Retain : Flags flight-risk signals while there is still time to have the conversation.

Answer : Fields questions in plain English, so brokers can ask what they want to know instead of building a report to find out.

Social Research : Surfaces an agent’s public social activity in a single click

Mapping : Allows brokers to draw a recruiting territory on a map and see the agent opportunity inside it.

For more information, visit Lwolf.com.