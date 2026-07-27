Leading Las Vegas brokerage huntington & ellis (h&e), a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, said the company raised more than $43,000 in June for 10 Southern Nevada nonprofit organizations, the largest amount the company has raised in a single month since its founding.



The funds were raised through 10 Days of Giving, a campaign held under h&e’s “For Good,” the brokerage’s charitable giving initiative launched earlier this year. According to a release, the campaign served as the centerpiece of h&e’s 10th-anniversary celebration.

Over the course of the campaign, a collective of 96 huntington & ellis agents and staff contributed 265 volunteer hours across 10 local nonprofits: Friends of Red Rock, The Animal Foundation, Opportunity Village Thrift Store, The Just One Project, Allyfe Pregnancy Clinic, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, Spread the Word Nevada, Three Square and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, the company said.

The campaign concluded with the company’s annual Charity Happy Hour at Frankie’s Uptown in Las Vegas, which raised $6,000 and, with a $5,000 company match, brought the event total to $11,000 for Kindness Conquers.

“Celebrating our 10th anniversary by giving back to the community that has supported us over the past decade is incredibly meaningful,” said Craig Tann, broker/owner of huntington & ellis. “Giving back has been part of our culture from the beginning, and we’re grateful to our agents, staff and nonprofit partners who make this initiative possible.”



To learn more about h&e’s For Good and huntington & ellis’s ongoing charitable initiatives, visit https://huntingtonandellis.com/for-good. For more information about the company, visit www.huntingtonandellis.com.