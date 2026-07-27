We’ve explored how a strong brand is a driver of growth. But for many teams, the challenge isn’t growth—it’s sustainability.

That’s becoming more important as teams move through a market defined by consolidation, rising operational complexity and changing consumer expectations. Navigating these challenges requires the right systems, operational alignment and collaborative support.

Teams need a different operating model

As teams grow, they operate less like individual agents and more like independent businesses. Growth brings new responsibilities: people, compliance, client experience and accountability. Brokerage resources should empower proactive growth.

NEXT team leader Phil Sexton explains, “A lot of teams debate whether they should be a team or a brokerage. What’s really nice about (HomeSmart) is that they’re the backstop for compliance. If an agent is calling and asking a compliance question…it’s nice to be able to deflect to the backstop that HomeSmart provides.”

Building infrastructure for sustainable growth

High-performing teams replace workarounds with scalable infrastructure built on defined workflows, standardized processes and business-wide visibility.

Connected systems bring communication, transactions and client information into a single ecosystem—reducing manual work, improving accountability and freeing leaders to focus on coaching, recruiting and future goals.



At HomeSmart, team leads utilize the brokerage’s proprietary RealSmart Agent platform to streamline and better manage transactions.

“I am able to see (team productivity), approve and look at documents and make sure (agents) are following the rules and regulations properly,” says Ujjal “Breeze” Singh, who heads up Team Singh with his brother Raj. “I can check everything under one website, approve commissions and see which of my team members are producing.”

Data is a leadership advantage

Data on lead conversion, pipeline health and agent productivity helps leaders identify trends earlier, uncovers coaching opportunities and informs decisions about where to invest time and resources.

India Hall of The Ultimate Team relies on real-time insight in RealSmart Agent to support her team. “I can see all of my team’s activities; when they have a contract, when it’s in compliance review, for every transaction. So I don’t have to worry about that part—I can focus on ensuring the team is properly coached.”

That level of visibility supports better coaching, stronger accountability and more informed decision-making.

Collaboration creates resilience

When the market is in flux, strong relationships become a team’s greatest advantage. Referral partners, vendors and relationships with fellow agents create opportunities that technology can’t.

Events like HomeSmart’s annual Growth Summit help agents build relationships beyond their local market. “I’ve become friends with other team leaders through Growth Summit. We’ve shared ideas,” said CORE Home Team lead Kate Swenson.

Expanding professional networks helps teams identify new approaches and navigate change.

The value of brokerage-level support

The strongest brokerage partners do more than provide a place to hang a license — they serve as an extension of the team, providing essential infrastructure that lets leaders focus on scaling their business instead of managing daily operations.



Dave Panozzo, who leads The Panozzo Team at HomeSmart with his wife Kim, puts it best. “I know technology is really important, but you know what trumps that? Getting a broker on the phone with you at 7:30 on a Saturday night” he says. “And that response time is phenomenal.”

Stability is the new competitive advantage

Today’s most successful teams aren’t necessarily the largest—they’re the ones built to adapt. A recognizable brand may create opportunity, but sustainable growth depends on the systems, relationships and operational foundation that sustains it.

For more information about how HomeSmart supports teams, visit: http://www.homesmart.com/teams-grow-more