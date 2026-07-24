Above, from left, Sean Hostert, John Clidy, Gabby Maddox and Andy and Lesley Peters



Keller Williams Realty (KW) has announced key leadership appointments aimed at accelerating agent-count growth, franchise productivity and KW Commercial expansion.



The appointments include Sean Hostert as head of commercial operations and strategy, John Clidy as head of divisions, Gabby Maddox Davis as head of digital & social for growth & attraction and Andy Peters and Lesley Peters as co-heads of U.S. growth & attraction.



“Great leadership drives growth, and the fastest way to accelerate this is to put proven leaders closest to the opportunity,” said Chris Czarnecki, CEO and President of KW. “John, Sean, Andy, Lesley, and Gabby are builders and operators with a track record of turning opportunity into results.”



“Now, we’re putting that experience to work at a greater scale to help KW-affiliated entrepreneurs and franchisees build bigger, more productive, and more profitable businesses,” said Czarnecki.



KW issued the following release about the appointments:



Sean Hostert, head of Commercial Operations and Strategy



As head of Commercial Operations and Strategy, Hostert leads the strategy and operations supporting the growth of KW Commercial® and its affiliated network of agents. He brings more than 15 years of finance, investment, and commercial real estate experience to the role.



A Chartered Financial Analyst, Hostert previously served as head of Investments at Trio Investment Group, now part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management; vice president of Acquisitions at Broadstone Net Lease; and director of Acquisitions at VEREIT, now Realty Income Corporation, overseeing and evaluating billions of dollars in commercial real estate opportunities.



John Clidy, head of Divisions



As head of Divisions, Clidy leads strategic alignment and performance across KW’s 30 regions in the U.S. and Canada. Working with KW’s divisional leaders, he drives franchise growth, leadership, productivity, profitability and operational excellence across the company’s markets.



Clidy joined KW more than a decade ago as a top-producing mega agent and has since served at nearly every level of the organization, including as a market center operating principal, regional director, divisional leader, and vice president of Growth.



Gabby Maddox Davis, head of Digital & Social for Growth & Attraction



As head of Digital & Social for Growth & Attraction, Davis leads the development of digital and social strategies designed to accelerate agent growth across KW® regions and market centers, while aligning agent attraction and recognition efforts with the company’s broader marketing strategy.



Davis also serves as operating principal of Keller Williams® Realty West ATL, where she grew the market center to nearly 500 agents in three years and led it to become the fastest net-growing KW® market center worldwide in 2024 and 2025.



Andy Peters and Lesley Peters, co-heads of U.S. Growth & Attraction



As co-heads of U.S. Growth & Attraction, Andy and Lesley Peters lead KW’s national agent attraction strategy and growth initiatives, working with divisional and regional leaders to accelerate agent growth across the company’s regions and market centers.



The Peters bring two decades of experience as real estate entrepreneurs, operators, coaches, and trainers. Together, they lead, coach, and train more than 2,200 agents across seven KW® franchises in Georgia and the Carolinas and previously built The Peters Company into a top real estate team in the U.S. for 11 consecutive years.



“Our growth strategy starts with a simple question: how do we create more opportunity for entrepreneurs to thrive?” said Czarnecki. “We have tremendous opportunity, and delivering on it requires leaders who know how to turn vision into execution.”



“These appointments bring proven operators into critical areas of our business with clear accountability for growth to attract more great agents, strengthen KW-affiliated franchises, and to expand their commercial real estate opportunities,” said Czarnecki.



For more information, visit kwri.kw.com.