With inventory remaining tight and many homeowners reluctant to give up their low mortgage rates, finding new listings isn’t as simple as it once was. This ongoing “lock-in effect” has left many real estate agents competing for a smaller pool of active listings.

For continuous business growth, it pays to pair MLS access with other lead-generation strategies and tools. By finding off-market leads, you can connect with homeowners before they officially list their property, allowing you to build relationships with motivated sellers ahead of the competition.

Start with aggregated real estate data to quickly identify and sort through motivated sellers

Not every off-market homeowner is ready to sell. The key is identifying those who may be.

PropStream simplifies this process with Lead Lists and filters that help agents identify homeowners most likely to sell based on unique indicators. Instead of relying on cold outreach to random homeowners, you can focus your efforts on higher-potential opportunities.

Some examples include:

High Equity homeowners

Empty nesters

Tired landlords

Pre-foreclosure properties

Bankruptcy filings

Tax delinquent properties

Failed listings

Free and clear owners

You can further refine your search with over 165 filters, including years of ownership, property value, occupancy status, and estimated equity, helping you build highly targeted lead lists.

Personalize your outreach to speak to your intended audience

Once you’ve identified potential sellers and organized them into lists, don’t just send the same generic message to everyone in an attempt to save time. This lack of effort could end up costing you in the long run.

Take a few minutes to understand each homeowner’s situation. For example, someone with a failed listing may need a fresh marketing strategy or a more competitive listing price. Or, a senior owner with a large house may need something with less upkeep.

Personalized outreach demonstrates that you’ve done your homework and helps establish trust from the very first conversation.

Connect across multiple channels to ensure you’re hitting each prospect’s preferred communication style

A new client rarely comes from a single phone call or email. Today’s agents benefit from using multiple touchpoints to stay top of mind.

So, rather than sending one email or postcard before deeming the lead as cold, consider a method like this:

Day 1: Make a phone call and send a follow-up text

Day 3: Craft a personalized email

Day 7: Follow up via direct mail

Day 10: Try a second phone call

Day 14: Send a second email

Pro Tip: PropStream Connect helps streamline the process of mixing up marketing materials by bringing your outreach tools together in one place.

Build a long-term nurture strategy for future consideration

Many off-market homeowners aren’t ready to move immediately, but that doesn’t mean they won’t become future clients.

Continue providing value by sharing local market updates, helpful homeowner resources, and occasional check-ins. Consistent, relevant communication helps build familiarity and trust so that when homeowners are ready to sell, you’re already the agent they know.

As the housing market continues to feel the effects of limited inventory and the mortgage rate lock-in effect, off-market leads offer agents another path to find listing opportunities. By using aggregated data to identify motivated sellers, personalizing your outreach, and maintaining consistent follow-up, you can build a sustainable pipeline of future listings.

Ready to connect with more off-market leads?

Start your free 7-day PropStream trial and see how pre-built Lead Lists and the PropStream Connect bundle can help you generate your next listing opportunity.