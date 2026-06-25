The Summer selling season is here, which means it’s not just your sales figures that could heat up. As you go about your daily business during sunny, or worst case, scorching days, here are some simple tips for staying cool.

Keep your car cool even when not in use

If you spend your days hopping in and out of your car to showings, meetings, etc. then the last thing you want is for the car to be a hotbox. Air conditioning goes a long way, of course, but there’s other natural ways as well. Simple tricks like parking in the shade will help keep it cool, as could the small extra investment of tinted windows. When you’re preparing a home for showing, consider scoping out any shaded parking areas on the property as part of your recon.

Don’t forget hydration

It’s evergreen advice, but staying hydrated during summer really is essential, especially if you’re moving around a lot. Everyone has had a hot day where they forgot their water bottle or went through it too fast, so try to avoid creating a new one for yourself.

A reusable water bottle that you fill everyday can be good for routine building. There’s also the option to buy disposable bottles in bulk. Offering water bottles as the open house’s refreshments is an easy win, especially on a hot day, so maybe save a few for yourself, pack them in a cooler in your car, and you’ve got water at your convenience.

Investigate the house’s temperature tools

If you’ve got a single showing one day, then that’s the house you’ll be inside for most of the day. So, familiarize yourself with the house’s AC system. Set the temperature you want well before prospects start touring. Does the house have ceiling fans? Then use them in the rooms you’ll be showing—as Realtor.com® has shared, fans should be spinning counterclockwise during hot summer days for the best effect. You can even ask your clients, how do they stay cool inside during the summer? Then, you can pass that info on during showings.

Craft a schedule to work with the heat

Sweat aggravates stress, creating a nasty feedback loop that can turn busy hot days miserable. That means cross-referencing weather projections and your own schedule during summer can be a key tool. If there’s a scorching day ahead, then that might be the time to book a single open house, where you and prospects can enjoy a cool AC inside doors, but not for multiple, which you demand you drive back and forth.