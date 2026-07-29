Inside Real Estate has announced it is changing the face of technology platforms in real estate through its new agentic AI platform Streams Studio.

The platform, which Inside Real Estate noted is available to all in the industry, enables agents and their teams, as well as brokerages and enterprises, to build AI workflows across the tools they already use, rather than using several different technologies that don’t interact with each other.

By connecting existing systems into a unified AI layer, the company stated that Streams Studio allows businesses to automate work across CRM, marketing, transactions, communications and other critical platforms without replacing the technology they’ve already invested in.

Built as a no-code platform, Inside Real Estate noted that it gives users the flexibility to create AI workflows tailored to their unique processes and connect systems both inside and outside the BoldTrail ecosystem.

“Our vision has always been bigger than adding AI features,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “The next generation of real estate technology will be defined by intelligent connections between people, data, and systems. Streams Studio puts that power directly in our customers’ hands. It liberates and empowers you to own your tech stack, your data, your playbook– all of it.”

Those capabilities are powered by the infrastructure that Inside Real Estate said it has spent over a decade building: 150 million consumers. More than one trillion high-intent signals. Coverage of 92% of U.S. listings. More than 135 million AI-powered agent alerts are delivered every month.

The announcement follows the successful launch of the Streams App earlier this year.

The company said the launch also expands Inside Real Estate’s growing AI ecosystem, including its recently announced partnership with Buffini & Company, bringing AI-powered productivity tools to one of real estate’s most respected coaching organizations. It is available now to an invite-only cohort of teams and brokerages alongside Inside Real Estate’s growing coalition of technology and coaching partners.

To request access, visit https://launch.streamsplatform.ai/.