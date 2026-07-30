Canopy MLS has announced its longtime Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Steve Byrd has been promoted to chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1.



Byrd succeeds Anne Marie DeCatsye, Esq., who is retiring at the end of 2026 after leading both Canopy MLS and the Canopy Realtor® Association for over 25 years.

According to a release, as vice president and chief technology officer, Byrd has been responsible for the uninterrupted operation and continued advancement of one of the largest MLSs–ranked 17th nationally, with more than 22,000 subscribers. Since joining the organization in 1997, he has overseen the technology infrastructure that powers both the MLS and the association, ensuring the reliability, security, and performance of systems relied upon daily by thousands of real estate professionals. He has managed the organization’s IT systems, including hardware, software, networks and mission-critical technology platforms.

Canopy says as CEO, Byrd will provide strategic leadership and oversee the organization’s operations, financial stewardship, innovation, and long-term growth while ensuring exceptional service to subscribers, brokers, technology partners, and consumers. He will also play a pivotal role in advancing recent initiatives designed to provide greater flexibility and efficiency for real estate brokers, including an expanded participation model and alternative listing input options.



The release notes he also will lead the expansion of products, services and business opportunities to further position Canopy as a national leader in MLS innovation. Byrd will also continue collaborating with executives of the Southeast MLS Alliance, building on the success of the partnership among Canopy MLS, Charleston Trident Regional MLS, Georgia MLS, Realtracs in Nashville, and realMLS in Northeast Florida. The Alliance provides brokers and agents with greater access to data and enhanced services, creating a more open, transparent and efficient real estate marketplace.

“As I prepare to retire, I have enormous confidence in Steve’s leadership and the strategic, collaborative relationships he’s built with our technology vendors and partners,” said DeCatsye. “Steve’s extensive background in MLS operations, technology, innovation, compliance, and standards makes him an invaluable resource to our subscribers and the broader industry.”

Beyond his work at Canopy MLS, Canopy notes Byrd has served on numerous national boards and advisory groups, including the Council of MLS (CMLS) board of directors, the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) board of directors, and the National Association of Realtors (NAR) MLS Standards Workgroup, along with advisory panels for Cotality, Realtor.com and ShowingTime.

Before beginning his career in real estate technology, Byrd served nine years in the United States Air Force, the MLS notes. His assignments included the Air Force Data Services Center at the Pentagon, the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, communications units in Germany, and service in Doha, Qatar during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

For more information about Canopy MLS, visit https://www.canopymls.com/.