Above, from left, Wendy Forsythe, James Dwiggins, Shayan Hamidi, Cory Vasquez and Michael Valdes

As residential real estate evolves, your competition may look different than it used to. From the expansion of virtual models to the formation of large real estate conglomerates to new AI upstarts, an upcoming panel of real estate leaders will identify who you’re now competing with for consumers.

The panel will convene at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, being held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at the Fairmont Georgetown in Washington, D.C., where the C-suite executives will drill down into strategies for securing your competitive differentiation.

Click here to register now.

The session, titled “Understanding and Winning Against the New Competition,” will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom and will feature five industry leaders as panelists for the discussion:



Wendy Forsythe, Chief Operating Officer, eXp Realty

James Dwiggins, President, NextHome



Shayan Hamidi, Founder & CEO, Rechat

Cory Vasquez, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Realty ONE Group

Michael Valdes, CEO, LPT International

RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange is a can’t-miss gathering of more than 400 of the industry’s most powerful residential real estate decision-makers. More than 100 of the industry’s top minds will take the stage to candidly discuss the most critical trends and issues currently affecting real estate professionals and reshaping the future of this business. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will provide invaluable insights and opportunities that are pivotal to your organization’s growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving industry.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of this important think tank where leaders will address the most pressing issues in our industry and prepare you for the changes to come in the year ahead.

Register here!