LPT Realty has taken an official step toward joining the ranks of publicly traded real estate companies. According to a press release, LPT Aperture Holdings—the operating name of LPT Holdings, Inc. (“LPTA”) and the parent company of LPT Realty as well as Aperture Global Real Estate—has submitted the paperwork to go public with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The holding company stated that it has filed a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the SEC for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock in order to begin the public offering review process confidentially. The confidential process allows for flexible timing and the opportunity to withdraw if needed.

Currently sitting at No. 10 on RISMedia’s 2026 Top 1,000 Power Brokers, the cloud-based LPT Realty is led by Founder and CEO Robert Palmer and is headquartered in Florida. The firm reports 21,055 agents operating across all 50 states and Washington, D.C, as well as four provinces of Canada (with two more provinces set to join soon, according to its website). In May of 2025, LPT Realty announced the launch of a global luxury real estate brand, Aperture Global Real Estate, which the company described as the first independent luxury brokerage to have a global launch at its inception.

The path to going public appears to have been in the works since August 2025, when LPT International CEO Michael Valdes announced via an Instagram post that LPT Aperture Holdings had reserved the ticker symbol of #LPTA with Nasdaq.



LPT Aperture Holdings stated in the release that the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been set, and the initial public offering (IPO) is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process.

The release also specifically outlined that the current announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and any sale of securities would be made only by means of a prospectus that meets Securities Act requirements

The announcement also comes on the heels of the company’s acquisition of Speculo, the AI-powered database engagement company behind Remi. LPT Aperture Holdings said that while Speculo would continue to operate under its own brand, the acquisition is set to expand its portfolio of industry-facing growth platforms—which currently includes a Lofty CRM and dezzy.ai.



Valdes is scheduled to join the panel discussion, “Understanding and Winning Against the New Competition,” on October 1 during RISMedia’s 38th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C.