

Here are some tips to make sure you pick an excellent agent for your needs.

Know Your Ideal Outcome

It’s important to understand that your goals may impact your ideal choice in an agent. Any experienced agent can guide you, but some agents will be more equipped than others. Explain your goals and ask your prospective agent if they feel confident.

Phone a Friend

Word of mouth is often a reliable way to find an excellent agent. If you are in the market to sell, buy or invest, ask friends who have recently gone through the process for recommendations.

Test the Waters

You want to make sure that your agent will be your biggest ally. Start with a phone interview. If they do not follow up on your call, this may be a red flag. Pay attention to personality, as well. If you are soft-spoken, an overeager agent may not be a good fit.