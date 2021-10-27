Keep your kitchen running smoothly by replacing these six items on a regular basis.

Microplane Zester

Unfortunately, this trusty tool doesn’t stay sharp forever. If yours is worse for wear, it’s time for a replacement.

Vegetable Peeler

Just like your zester, a vegetable peeler can dull over time, so plan to replace yours often.

Sponges

Prevent the spread of bacteria and grime when cleaning by frequently discarding your sponges.

Cutting Board

Replace your cutting board annually, or whenever you begin to notice excessive damage or abrasions on the surface.

Wooden Spoons

Wooden spoons can split, crack and chip over the years. Hand wash them and don’t place them in standing liquids for long.

Garbage Disposal

If your kitchen starts to smell funky or you hear strange noises when your disposal is turned on or have to frequently reset it, it may be time to replace it.