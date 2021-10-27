Seasonal allergies can make life miserable for kids. If your child has been diagnosed with seasonal allergies, here are some ways you can help.

Use Allergy Medication

There are a variety of over-the-counter and prescription drugs to treat children’s seasonal allergies. Your child’s age and size will affect dosing, so be sure to read the directions carefully.

Stay Hydrated

Have your child drink plenty of water to clear out mucus and help with those symptoms. Broth can also be helpful.

Get Plenty of Rest

A spoonful of honey before bed can help with post-nasal drip and coughing, resulting in a good night’s sleep.

Other Strategies

If your child suffers from itchy, watery eyes, a cool compress or ice pack can help.

Steam from a shower can clear nasal passages, soothe mucous membranes and make it easier for your child to breathe.

Exercise can improve blood flow and respiration, which can help your child feel better, faster.