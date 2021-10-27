NAR PULSE—Come visit the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) on the expo floor at the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, Nov. 12-14 in San Diego and see how your membership benefits YOU. You can even enter to win a vacation prize package provided by the NAR Travel Club, a proud partner of the REALTOR Benefits® Program, valued at $1,700.

RPR® Helps Agents in Any Experience Level

No matter what your experience level in real estate is, you can take advantage of RPR® (Realtors Property Resource®) to get better and learn more. See how this mother-daughter team uses it to build up their business together.

Are Your Agents Ready to L.E.A.D.?

NAR’s L.E.A.D. (LEARN. ELEVATE. ACCELERATE. DELIVER.) courses will set them up for success as an association leader. Encourage them to take the self-paced Building Blocks and Road Map Courses online, then enroll in the instructor-led Vision Course at the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo. Learn more on how to enroll!