Here are some strategies to help you make better use of your time.

Set the Right Goals

Break down tasks by priority and determine which ones need to be handled first. Then figure out which ones are important, but may not have to be done today or can be delayed or delegated.

Create a Plan

Make a list of three to five tasks that you have to get done today and determine how to tackle them. The sooner you realize that you won’t be able to meet your goal, the more time you have to figure out how to handle the problem.

Stay Focused

Minimize distractions like checking your email or social media accounts, or reading articles online to procrastinate or combat boredom. Tackle challenging tasks during the hours when you’re generally most productive.

Take Breaks

Stepping away from your work and focusing your attention on something else can help you recharge and return to important tasks with renewed energy and concentration.