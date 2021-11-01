

When your vacation is over, it can be overwhelming to get back into the swing of normal life. Here are some techniques you can use to get back on track after a vacation.

Unpack Strategically

Immediately unpacking your bags will ensure that you’re not living out of a suitcase for the first days back home. Bring your bags into your laundry area to tackle any dirty items right away.

Evaluate Your Food Plans

Your body is likely craving a balanced home cooked meal. Plan a grocery store trip to ensure that you have fresh food on hand when you get home.

Stick to Your Routine

It can be tempting to allow yourself time to settle in and extend your vacation. Instead, jump back into your regular routines, such as meal planning, exercise, cleaning and laundry, avoiding ending up further behind.